Yahoo Mail:

Sign up for Yahoo Mail today and get 1000GB of free email storage.

India Call-up Due to AFC Champions League Showing: Glan Martins

News18
·2-min read

FC Goa midfielder Glan Martins has credited his maiden inclusion in the 28-member probables’ list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Doha to his performance in the AFC Champions League (ACL) group stage matches held in Goa recently.

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa had drawn three games — against Qatar’s Al Rayyan and UAE’s Al Wahda — and lost two of the other three games by narrow margins, thanks to goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh’s saves and Martins’ gritty play.

“The AFC Champions League has given me the confidence to perform at the highest level. We have played among the best teams in Asia, so it will help me a lot in the national team,” said the 26-year-old Goa player.

“I was giving my best every time I got on the pitch. It didn’t matter whether it was in training or match. I have put in a lot of hard work all these years and got a call-up. Now it’s time to prove myself at the highest level,” Martins told the Times of India before leaving for Doha on Wednesday.

India are scheduled to play Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7, and Afghanistan on June 15 with all three matches to be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha. Among the 28 named for the camp, Martins remains the only player to have made it to a national team camp for the first-time ever.

Praising Martins, FC Goa director of football, Ravi Puskur, said: “I’m sure Glan will add an extra layer of steel to the midfield if given the opportunity to go out there and perform. Brandon Fernandes and Glan Martins showed they were well capable of going toe-to-toe against some of the best players in Asian football and I’m sure they’ll be able to perform at a similar level for the national team as well.”

As many as five players from FC Goa have made it to the 28-member list — Brandon Fernandes, Adil Khan, Ishan Pandita and Dheeraj Singh being the other four.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Latest stories

  • COVID-19 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam declare black fungus as epidemic

    The country, under the devastating second wave, reported 276,110 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,874.

  • Igor Stimac Announces 28-member Indian Men's Football Squad for Upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

    A 28-member Indian National Team squad will leave for Doha on Wednesday for India's three forthcoming matches in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers.

  • You have to learn from history, but we don't seem to, says WHO scientist Soumya Swaminathan

    She watched HIV patients die horrible deaths when treatments were already available in the West.

  • Afghanistan-Pakistan border an escape route for terrorists, transit point for explosives: Coalition forces General

    Kabul [Afghanistan], May 19 (ANI): The International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) Deputy Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Richard Rossmanith on Wednesday said that the Afghanistan-Pakistan border is a long-term challenge.

  • Indian-Origin Chemist Bags Top Prize for DNA Sequencing Techniques

    Indian-origin chemist Shankar Balasubramanian has jointly been awarded the 2020 Millennium Technology prize.

  • India’s suffering isn’t just the fault of a new Covid variant

    Instead of sequencing or data collection, the government is offering patriotic bluster in the face of this deadly second wave A train passenger is tested for Covid after arriving in Mumbai. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images The variant that threatens the British summer has already done far more damage in India. In October last year a sample from the western state of Maharashtra containing what would later be identified as the B.1.617.3 variant was sequenced and uploaded to Gisaid, a global database of Covid-19 samples from across the world. The variant had multiple mutations located on the virus’s spike protein that binds it to receptor cells in the human body. Some of these mutations were present in other variants, or seemed capable of evading immunity. All of this should have set off alarm bells in India and led to increased surveillance across the world. Instead, India’s genome sequencing project continued to flounder through the rest of 2020. For most of last year, India did virtually no genome sequencing, Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India’s leading virologists, told me. While other countries submitted thousands of sequences to databases such as Gisaid for scientists across the world to study, India submitted only a few hundred. This was partly due to a lack of funding. It was also possibly the result of a lack of interest; last year, India’s Covid curve appeared to be falling. At the end of 2020, the Indian government announced it was setting up the Indian Sars-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) to increase genomic sequencing through a network of 10 laboratories. Its aim was to sequence 5% of all new detected cases. By Tuesday, India had submitted a little under 13,000 sequences – 0.05% of its total reported cases. Despite reporting about 400,000 new confirmed cases every day through the first half of May, India collected and submitted just 280 sequences over the last 30 days. Again, it’s worth putting these numbers in perspective: according to Gisaid data, India has submitted 2,247 sequences of the variant first identified there in October 2020; the UK, where cases of the B.1.617 variant were first detected in February 2021, has submitted 3,706 to date. Epidemiologists across India have suggested the variant is driving the country’s virulent Covid curve. This is also supported by data from Gisaid, which shows this variant has become dominant in badly hit states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The World Health Organization has classified the strain as a “variant of concern” because of its potentially increased transmissibility. But the question of whether this variant is linked to more severe cases of Covid-19 is more complicated. Experiments on hamsters suggest that infections with this variant result in a greater loss of body weight, higher viral load in people’s lungs and pronounced lung lesions. The real-world evidence from India is harder to parse, in part because the sheer number of infections has overwhelmed India’s health systems, leading to countless deaths from a lack of simple life-saving measures, including oxygen supply. In the western Indian city of Pune during the early days of the second wave, when there weren’t shortages of beds and oxygen, there was no apparent increase in the death rate, the leading Indian immunologist Vineeta Bal told me. The question of whether this variant leads to more severe cases of Covid-19 is also closely related to vaccines. Over the last few weeks, at least three Indian states and two cities, including Pune, have shown signs of a vaccine effect – a decline in infections and deaths among elderly people, 40% of whom have now been vaccinated. Although some scientists and the WHO have suggested that antibodies acquired either from vaccines or from past infections might have reduced success in neutralising the new variant, the current consensus appears to be that the two vaccines being administered in India – the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and the Bharat Biotech/Indian Council for Medical Research’s Covaxin – remain largely effective against the new variant as well. This new variant played a significant role in India’s overwhelming second wave. But the suffering was also caused by India’s costly mistakes. Religious and political mass gatherings such as a month-long election campaign and the Kumbh Mela festival went ahead. Such large gatherings resulted in increased social mixing and reduced adherence to distancing measures. The delays in genomic sequencing were potentially catastrophic, and not just for India. Meanwhile the country’s vaccination drive, which already seems to be having a positive effect on the number of Covid cases, has been impeded by a combination of shortages stemming from insufficient planning, and hesitancy stemming from poor communication. There are already signs this wave could be peaking in India. To prepare for the next public health crisis, the country must learn the lessons from its second wave. In particular, the government must stop hiding behind a veil of nationalism. On Tuesday, one of India’s most respected virologists, Shahid Jameel, resigned from his position as the chair of the scientific advisory group of the Insacog. Just days earlier, Jameel had written in the New York Times about the “stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking” that Indian scientists were facing, warning that “decision-making based on data is yet another casualty, as the pandemic in India has spun out of control”. In place of data, there has been patriotic bluster. In January, India’s health minister famously declared that India had contained the pandemic. By the middle of May he was being pilloried for responding to a sober Lancet editorial on India’s handling of the second wave by sharing a childishly written blog post complete with a cat photo. One would expect politicians and leaders to have shown empathy when the second wave hit. Some of this suffering could have been prevented: unfortunately, there’s little reason to be hopeful the government will reflect on this before the next wave hits. Rukmini S is a data journalist based in Chennai, India

  • Over 55% Work On Rs 7400 cr Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway Project Complete, Set To Open On Feb 2022

    Over 55 percent of the works of Mysuru-Bengaluru Economic Corridor project (popularly called the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway) have been completed and the project will be dedicated to the nation in February 2022, announced Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol. Karjol, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, shared the update in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. The economic corridor project between the two cities is being executed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I will and is estimated to cost Rs 7400 crore.

  • Singapore Asks Twitter, FB to Issue Correction on COVID Strain

    The ministry called it a false statement and said that there was no “new” variant of COVID circulating in Singapore.

  • Explainer: What Does New Criminal Inquiry Mean For Trump?

    Donald Trump is facing a onetwo punch of criminal investigations in New York, with the state attorney generals office saying its ongoing civil inquiry into the former president and his businesses is now a criminal matter.

  • Super Cyclone Yash May Hit Sundarbans Between 23 & 25 May

    The Met department warned that the ferocity of cyclonic storm Oman may equal that of ‘Amphan’.

  • Karnataka CM says decision on lockdown extension to be taken on May 23

    On May 10, the Karnataka government imposed a complete state-wise lockdown until May 24 in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Bengaluru biker-brothers turn ambulance drivers to help COVID-19 patients

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI): While India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, common people across the country are stepping up to help others in distress.

  • Actress Deepika Singh Goyal Posed With Trees Uprooted by Cyclone Tauktae to 'Embrace Nature'

    Her post was not well received - with several people calling her out in the comments of her photos on the tone-deafness of the situation where a cyclone had caused destruction.

  • Pak foreign funding case: More undeclared accounts of Imran Khan's PTI surface

    Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 (ANI): More undeclared bank accounts of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have surfaced as the perusal of the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led party's financial documents continued for the second day on Tuesday.

  • Religious figures criticise linking Kumbh with COVID-19 spread

    New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Several prominent Hindu religious figures on Wednesday criticised attempts to link the recent Kumbh Mela in Haridwar with the spread of COVID-19, saying it is an insult to people's faith and traditions.

  • Rahul Dravid to coach Team India on Sri Lanka tour

    The head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Rahul Dravid, will be the coach of Team India for the upcoming limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. This is will be Dravid's second stint in a similar role with the senior men's team, after he traveled with the side as a batting consultant on the tour of England in 2014. Here is more.

  • Large convoy of farmers leave Punjab's Tarn Taran to join Delhi border protests

    Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], May 20 (ANI): A large convoy of farmers from Punjab's Taran Taran on Thursday left for Delhi border points where farmers have been protesting since November last year against the Centre's new agricultural laws.

  • Kolkata Man Who Sang Farewell Song to Dying Mother Leaves Internet Teary-eyed With Moving Tribute

    A son singing Kishore Kumar's 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi' on the final phone call to mother losing Covid-19 battle broke the hearts on the Internet the previous week.

  • ICMR advises against indiscriminate COVID-19 home testing using RAT kit

    New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The ICMR Wednesday advised against indiscriminate COVID-19 home testing using Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs), saying it should be used only on symptomatic individuals and on the immediate contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases.

  • ‘Who Did Worst?’: Modi Gets 90% Votes in Poll on COVID Response

    PM Modi was far ahead of other contenders, including former US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.