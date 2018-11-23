India bundled out for 112 in Women's World T20 semi-final

North Sound (Antigua), Nov 23 (IANS) Indian women suffered a lower order collapse before being bowled out for a paltry 112 in their semi-final match against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Friday.

Opting to bat sans the veteran Mithali Raj on a pitch that demanded technique and patience, India got off to a brisk start and looked set for a decent total before losing their last eight wickets for mere 23 runs to fold for a meagre total.

Smriti Mandhana (34 off 23 balls; 4X5, 6X1) top scored for India, getting the women-in-blue to a brisk 43-run start with stumper Taniya Bhatia (11) before young Jemimah Rodrigues came up with a run-a-ball 26 to solidify things.

At 89/3 in the 14th over, the platform was set for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (16 off 20; 6X1) to launch the attack for another massive total but unfortunately the Indian innings got derailed from there on.

India kept losing wickets in heaps with the next seven batters falling like nine pins and even failing to reach the double digits leaving the England women with just 113 to get and meet Australia in the final.

For the English women, skipper Heather Knight was the pick of the bowlers, returning 3/9 while Kirstie Gordon and Sophie Ecclestone contributed well by taking two wickets each.

Meanwhile, in the first semi-final of the day, Australia women thrashed defending champions and hosts West Indies by 71 runs to storm into the final.

Brief Scores: India 112 (Smriti Mandhana 34, Jemimah Rodrigues 26; Heather Knight 3/9, Kirstie Gordon 2/20, Sophie Ecclestone 2/22) vs England.

--IANS

tri/pgh/