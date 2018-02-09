India on the brink of historic series victory against South Africa: Indian Bowling Coach

Indian cricket team bowling coach Bharat Arun on Friday said that India is on the brink of a series victory against South Africa in their home turf. No other team has won against South Africa in a One Day series and India is on a brink to break the jinx, which is going to be huge, said coach Bharat Arun. Applauding young spinners in the Indian side, Bharat Arun said that they are fearless and they perform irrespective of the prevailing wicket conditions. India has assailed a lead of 3-0 lead against South Africa in the six-match series by winning the third ODI by 124 runs in Cape Town.