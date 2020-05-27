India braces for worst locust attack in three decades: Authorities procure drones, pesticides but financial damage from crop loss to be huge

Already overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, farmers in north India are now worrying over the kharif crop even as a new wave of locust attack, predicted to be the worst in almost three decades, is expected by June.

"Locusts are a regular feature in the country but this attack is huge. It is a once-in-a-three-decade situation and timed very badly for us as we are already dealing with coronavirus," Soumitra Dasgupta, Inspector General, Wildlife, Ministry of Environment and Forests, told PTI.

Desert locusts have engulfed around 35,000 hectares in seven of India's states, threatening some vegetable and pulse crops, government officials and farm experts told Reuters. In April, locusts flew in from Pakistan and wreaked havoc in 18 districts of Rajasthan and 12 districts of Madhya Pradesh, sending farmers into a scurry to save their wheat and oilseed crops. But earlier this week, swarms flew into Jaipur's Murlipura and Vidhyadhar Nagar areas, in the absence of crops to devour in agricultural patches.

Locust attack in Jaipur this morning. pic.twitter.com/yNIbxgJK9W " Vimlendu Jha (@vimlendu) May 25, 2020

Two unusual behaviours are seen in the nature of locust attacks this time around. While most locust attacks largely affect Rajasthan and Gujarat, other states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were impacted in the latest attack. Additionally, the swarm was spotted at an unusual time of the year, as opposed to the usual June to November period in which the pests are seen.

New swarms bred in the Horn of Africa and parts of the Arabian Peninsula after two cyclones in the region in 2018 are likely to move towards India. Even though the attack forecasted to occur in June will fall in the lean season " the gap between the harvest and next sowing seasons " which indicates that the crop loss may not be extensive, the problem may intensify at the onset of monsoons, considered a breeding period for locusts. Monsoon rains mark the beginning of rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybean sowing, leaving authorities with a small window to tackle the crisis.

What is a locust?

Locust is an insect that devours leaves, flowers, fruits, seeds, bark and growing points. A small swarm eats as much in one day as about 35,000 people and an adult insect can consume roughly their own weight in fresh food per day.

Locusts also breed rapidly, with a single female desert locust laying 60-80 eggs thrice during its roughly 90-day life cycle. With such aggressive growth, one square kilometre of land could hold up to 40-80 million of these insects. They also travel great distances, covering up to 150 kilometres daily.

Damage caused so far

The locusts are currently active in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan is currently the worst-affected state, according to the Union environment ministry.

Desert locusts entered Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh's constituency Budhni in Sehore earlier this week through the Neemuch district and subsequently travelled to parts of Malwa Nimar and were close to Bhopal, according to NDTV.

Next in the row #2020 is Locust swarms. For d first time it is reported at Panna Tiger Reserve at MP. Quite a worrying future ahead, imagine the plight of the farmers and their hard earned produces. The world knows the catastrophe of these locust swarms. Pic via @PannaTigerResrv pic.twitter.com/5Ud4SMIrHK " Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 25, 2020

Agricultural department personnel in Maharashtra started spraying chemicals on crops and other vegetation to save them from the pests. "The swarm of desert locusts entered the state from Amravati district," Agricultural Department Joint Director Ravindra Bhosale told PTI. "It then went to Wardha and now it is in Nagpur's Katol tehsil. Central agencies in this field had alerted us about the locust attack and necessary information had been passed on to villagers as well."

Around 1,200 litres of water have been sprayed with insecticides in the state's affected areas.

The wind patterns may make matters worse and take the swarm of locusts, heading right now to Rajasthan's Dausa and Karauli towards Delhi. "At present, the winds in Delhi are blowing from Rajasthan side. This means that the locust attack could hit Delhi. (However) from 28 May, the wind pattern might change to easterly," said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional weather forecasting centre.