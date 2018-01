Centurion, Jan 16 (IANS) India bowled out South Africa for 258 in their second innings on Tuesday -- the fourth day of the second cricket Test here -- and set themselves a 287-run victory target.

AB de Villiers (80) and captain Faf du Plessis (48) were the key contributors for the hosts at the SuperSport Park.

For India, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowler, taking 4/49, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets for 70 runs.

--IANS

