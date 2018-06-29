India to boost cruise tourism

A holiday on a luxury cruise is a dream for every individual. In India, robust economic growth and rising household incomes are giving a boost to the cruise tourism industry. More people are now opting to spend their vacations undertaking a cruise. To tap the vast potential and attract more vessels, the Government of India is working on a new cruise tourism policy. India has a very small share of the world cruise tourism market. As against 23 million passengers taking a cruise globally in 2016, current estimates indicate that approximately 120,000 Indians book a cruise annually. As the government announced cruise tourism development as a project of national importance, it may attract up to 700 vessels from its present strength of 70 vessels a year. India has 7.500 kms of vast coastline. The idea is to put the country on the global cruise map, both for oceans and rivers which will help to create jobs and boost growth. New infrastructure will be developed at five major ports, including Mumbai, Goa, New Mangalore, Chennai and Cochin. It includes hospitality, retail, shopping and restaurants. Indeed! More Indian tourists can go on their dream vacations on a cruise and enjoy finest cuisine at sea.