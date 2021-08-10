India Book of Records Announces Record Holders of the Week

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The India Book of Records with this column strives to bring you stories from the nook and cranny of the country. Stories that mesmerize you and kindles aspiration in your heart.

Ms. Neerja Roy Chowdhury, Managing Editor of India Book of Records said, “We are immensely delighted to announce the winners of this week. I am proud that our nation has such enormous talent.” Here’s the Top-10 of the week.

1. Maximum distance covered on one tank of fuel by a scooter The record for covering the maximum distance on one tank of fuel by a ‘Hero Destini 125’ scooter was set by Bunny Punia (born on September 29, 1983) of Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. He covered 338.4 km, having started at 8:45 AM from the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Sector 18, Noida, and terminated at 4:20 PM on Taj Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida on June 22, 2021.

2. Maximum items created with hay The record for creating the maximum number of items with hay was set by BiswarupKarmakar (born on April 13, 1982) of Bankura, West Bengal. He made 40 idols and paintings by using hay straws. He pasted the dried hay on a piece of paper and then cut the shapes with scissors. He has made 40 idols and portraits including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Lord Ganesha, Lord Buddha and Sourav Ganguly, as confirmed on April 24, 2021.

3. Youngest Word Master Pratheesh P. (born on December 20, 2017) of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, is appreciated for writing words from 1-10 in words, counting from 1 to 200, capital and small English alphabet from A to Z, Tamil alphabet and numbers at the young age of 3 years and 6 months, as confirmed as on June 30, 2021.

4. Appreciation for Recitation Saina Shafeer (born on August 29, 2018) of Alappuzha, Kerala, is appreciated for reciting 14 districts of Kerala, 18 national symbols, the English alphabet, numbers from 1-20, rainbow colours, 5 opposite words, the National Anthem; and identifying 10 cartoon characters, at the age of 2 years and 9 months, as confirmed on May 27, 2021.

5. Youngest to display skills on rudimentary lessons of Ghatam The record for being the youngest to display skills on the rudimentary lessons of Ghatam was set by V Madhanagopalan (a disciple of Ghatam Umashankar; born on September 6, 2016) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, at Sri Jaya Ganesh Tala Vadya Vidyalaya, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, at the age of 4 years, 10 months and 5 days on July 11, 2021.

6. Sharp Memory Amyra Dana (born on January 18, 2019) of Belagavi, Karnataka, is appreciated for identifying 20 wild animals, 16 vehicles, 3 vegetables, 10 food items, 7 traffic signals, 12 domestic animals, 9 sea animals, 13 professions, 3 sports, 4 fruits, 9 birds, 23 parts of the body, 21 home appliances, 8 insects, 5 musical instruments, 11 colours, 20 actions, English alphabet, 13 shapes; and reciting the names of 8 planets at the age of 2 years and 6 months, as confirmed on July 24, 2021.

7. Longest session of women entrepreneurship success stories on an audio chat application The record for conducting and organising the longest session of ‘Women Entrepreneurship Success Stories’ on an audio chat application ‘Clubhouse’ was set by Rtn. S. Sundar, Founder and CEO, Biznet Solution, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The team hosted the session for 100 hours, having started at 10:12 AM on July 10, 2021 and ended the session at 2:12 PM, on July 14, 2021.

8. Applauded for learning by heart Sukrith D. (born on June 20, 2017) of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, is appreciated for identifying 15 seeds, 10 colours, 15 birds, 34 animals, 21 vehicles, 15 insects, 21 fruits, 16 vegetables, 10 occupations, 10 sports items; reciting all Indian states, numbers from 1-30, English and Tamil alphabet with words, days of the week, months, 16 rhymes; and answering 60 G.K. questions at the age of 4 years, as confirmed on July 17, 2021.

9. Making tree of Coins S. Maheshraaja (born on September 8, 2010) of South Andaman, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is appreciated for making a tree of coins. He used coins of all denominations including 50 paise, 1 rupee, 2 rupees, 5 rupees and 10 rupees to make the tree, as confirmed on June 11, 2021.

10. Maximum people donating blood on one day during corona pandemic The record for the maximum number of people donating blood on one day during the corona pandemic is 2,425 and was set by Maganti Gopinath (born on June 2, 1963), MLA, Hyderabad, Telangana, at Sri Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad, on July 24, 2021.

About India Book of Records Since 2006, the India Book of Records has been the undisputed curator and the custodian of Indian Records. For us, it is simply not about making a record; but pushing the human boundaries to reach a yearning for the collective good of Mankind as well as overcoming individual limitations. Stepping into the 15th year of its publication, we are the only book of records, which has been published consistently over these years.

