India blind cricket squad meets Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) The Indian blind cricket squad called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Friday morning.

Kejriwal welcomed the players and the coaching staff very warmly and was also very curious about blind cricket.

Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) President G. Mahantesh explained the concept of blind cricket and its various dynamics.

He requested the Delhi CM to allot a permanent training and playing ground for the blind players and also a training centre for learning.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader assured Mahantesh that both these facilities will be given and also wished the players for their fifth World Cup.

He said that he is looking forward to welcoming the team back again with the World Cup trophy.

India will open their crusade against against Australia on Monday at Ajman Oval in the UAE.

If Indian team qualifies for the final, the finale will happen in Dubai. If not, then it will be held in Lahore.

The Indian team will leave for Dubai from New Delhi at 11 a.m.

