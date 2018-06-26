India is blessed to be guided by principals of Mahatma Gandhi: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal attended the annual meeting of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai today. At the event Piyush Goyal hailed the philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi and said, "India is blessed to be guided by the principals of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, who dedicated his life to the cause of serving the poorest of the poor. He once remarked, and I quote in a gentle way, 'you can shake the world'. AIIB is gently shaking the country with its focus on the helping member countries improve lives of citizens by combating poverty and climate change. We will be celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi."