India bike week in November

Panaji, Sep 19 (IANS) Over 20,000 bikers from across India are expected to participate in the fifth edition of the India Bike Week in Goa in November, organisers said on Tuesday.

Scheduled to be held on November 24-25, the 2017 edition of the festival is expected to host premier biking companies, bike accessory brands, along with music, barbecues, bikini bike wash, beer gardens, training academies and track-racing.

"We've been working on it since last November and we've thrown everything at it. It's going to be just one enormous party," the director of the India Bike Week event, Martin da Costa, said in a statement.

The event will also feature the world's fastest woman on two wheels Leslie Porterfield, bike design competitions, which will be showcased to the 280 biking clubs from across the country who are expected to attend the event.

