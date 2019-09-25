India has biggest future ahead of it: Mondelez International CEO after meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 met with top American CEOs in New York to bolster ties with businesses and attract investment in India. CEOs praised PM Modi to create more favourable investment climate in India. While speaking to ANI, Micron Corporation Chairman Bob Switz said, "It was a very positive meeting. The PM was soliciting inputs on things he can do to improve business in India. It was a very good conversation and very good comments were made." Mondelez International, CEO, Dirk Van De Put said, "We talked about changes he has been making and how ease of doing business is improving in India. He also asked CEOs on remarks on how India can progress more. India is probably the country that has the biggest future ahead of it."