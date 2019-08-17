India, Bhutan vary in size but share common values, beliefs: PM Lotay Tshering

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering who is currently hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thimphu for latter's two-day visit, said the two countries may vary in size but share common beliefs, values and motivation. "India and Bhutan may vary in size but our beliefs, values and motivation are common. Today, I am overwhelmed with the sense of pride that the two countries are living the definition of true friendship," PM Tshering said in a joint statement with PM Modi in Thimphu where the two inaugurated several developmental projects including a hydro power plant and India's RuPay card which can be used at over 250 ATMS and over 800 merchant outlets across Bhutan.