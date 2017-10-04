India, Bhutan discuss bilateral ties

Thimphu, Oct 4 (IANS) India and Bhutan discussed their complete range of bilateral relations during the course of Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar's ongoing visit to the Himalayan kingdom, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

Apart from meeting his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Sonam Tshong, Jaishankar had an audience with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck and also called on Bhutanese Prime Minister Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay, and Foreign Minister Lyonpo Damcho Dorji, the ministry said in a statement

According to the statement, Jaishankar held discussions on the complete range of bilateral relations, including implementation of the ongoing India-assisted projects under Bhutan's 11th Five-Year Plan, priorities of Bhutan for the 12th Five-Year Plan, trade and economic ties, hydropower cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

"Both sides reviewed preparations for the celebrations of 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2018," the statement said. "The two sides also shared their perspective on regional and other issues of mutual interest."

The Foreign Secretary's visit from October 2 to 5 is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries to strengthen and expand the unique ties, the statement said.

