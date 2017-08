Vice-President elect Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that India is the best model of secularism. Naidu also talked about the cultural diversity that resides in the country and said that 'amidst all the vast array of culture we are still one as a nation'. He added 'alag bhaasha alag vesh phir bhi apna ek desh, vividhta mein ekta bharat ki visheshta'.