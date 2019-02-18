India are the best at home, feels Australia skipper Finch

Brisbane, Feb 18 (IANS) Australia's limited overs captain Aaron Finch feels India are the best in their own conditions and they have to be at their best to beat them in the limited overs games, starting with two T20 internationals from February 24.

"I don't think you need anything to put a pep in your step when you're going on an Aussie tour, particularly to India. If you're slightly off the mark you're going to get hurt," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"They're the best side in one-day cricket in their own conditions, I think. So you've got to go there full of confidence and have a real clear game plan," he added.

Finch and Company lost the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series to India at home and will have revenge on their minds when the two teams clash, this time in India.

There will be two T20 Internationals and five one dayers.

India under Kohli won their first-ever Test and bilateral ODI series against Australia Down Under.

Before the ICC World Cup, which begins on May 30 in England, this will be India's last 50-over engagement while Australia will host Pakistan for five ODIs before the mega event.

