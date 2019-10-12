India is best country for Muslims: Sufi delegation in J-K

A Sufi delegation visited Srinagar on October 14. While addressing the press conference, a member of Sufi delegation, Naseeruddin Chishti said, "We met locals and none of the locals complained of human rights violations. Pakistani propaganda is false, yes basic services like phone were restricted but when big step is taken, such directions are issued." "India is the best country for Muslims. Pakistan PM's call for jihad is shameful. Pakistan should go and fight in Palestine or China if interested, we don't need their advice," he added.

