'India For Bengal' initiative to raise funds for cyclone- ravaged state

Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) The Times Network has launched India For Bengal, a special initiative to create awareness and raise funds for the relief efforts for the state ravaged by the catastrophic cyclone Amphan, it said here on Sunday.

Encouraging the nation to stand with Bengal and contribute to rebuild it, the national broadcast network urged the people to participate in the effort to support the lives and livelihood of fellow citizens in the state.

With more than 1.36 crore people affected and 10.5 lakh houses damaged, the cyclone shattered and unhinged lives of many, resulting in extensive loss, the network said in a statement.

'India For Bengal' seeks to help those who have been affected by nature's fury by raising awareness about the plight of the people in the affected state, it said.

Citizens can donate funds to West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority -- ICICI Bank Account No 628001041066, IFSC Code ICIC0006280 and MICR Code 700229010, the statement said.

Speaking on the initiative, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network, said, Bengal is a keystone of India's cultural heritage. The state and its people have been ravaged by one of the biggest natural disasters in recent times. India for Bengal is an act of urgency that requires support and solidarity of the entire nation to rebuild West Bengal.' 'Through this initiative, we aim to offer our nationwide reach to appeal to all Indians to step forward and contribute to this task of relief and rehabilitation,' he said.