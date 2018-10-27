India will benefit from good relations with Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa: Swamy

Welcoming the swearing-in ceremony of Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that he is very happy as Rajapaksa is a staunch nationalist and he will not sacrifice his country's sovereignty for any other country or terrorist group. Swamy also said that India will benefit from good relations with him and he hopes that now the two nations will live like brothers, as Mahinda earlier said that India is his relative and China is his friend. Swamy later said that he will now sit with Mahinda Rajapaksa and discuss the Tamil and fishermen problems and find solutions that would be acceptable to both the sides.