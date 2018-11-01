India believes in free, open And inclusive Indo-Pacific region: Foreign Secy Vijay Gokhale
Several diplomats attended the South Asian Regional Connectivity Conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, while addressing the dignitaries said that India believes in a free, open And inclusive Indo-Pacific region. "As PM outlined in his speech in this year's Shangri-La Dialogue, we believe in a free, open And inclusive Indo-Pacific region which includes all nations in this geography and others who have a stake in it", said Foreign Secretary Gokhale at the conference.