India being elected to UNHRC is a big achievement, says Shahnawaz Hussain

India was elected to United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday. National spokesperson of Bhartiya Janata Party, Shahnawaz Hussain said that it's a big achievement for the nation, and he would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. "This achievement has sent a strong message to other countries and the way India has achieved this feat, it's a matter of great pride, and is a result of Prime Minister's diplomacy," said Hussain. He also said that all this will benefit India in long-term.