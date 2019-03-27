India becomes space super power, shot down a live satellite: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India has entered its name as an elite space power. He said, "So far only 3 countries in the world, United States of America, Russia and China had this advantage. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit". He further added, "Mission Shakti operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch".