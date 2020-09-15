India becomes a member of UN's prestigious committee ECOSOC; beats China in election for the seat

India has now been elected as a member of the United Nations Commission on Status of Women Body of the Economic & Social Council. Although China did not secure a seat in this committee. What does this mean for India? Times Now National Affair Editor Srinjoy Chowdhury joins with details.

He reports that the most important takeaway from this is the clear isolation of China. It is the 25th anniversary of the famous Beijing World Conference on Women which started in 1995. This after what China has done at Ladakh, India China LAC and the South China sea. Has the world shunned China?

India's PR to United Nations, in a tweet, says, 'India wins seat in prestigious #ECOSOC body! India elected Member of Commission on Status of Women #CSW. It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support.'