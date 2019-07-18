India will become US$5 Trillion economy because of strong foundation laid by Congress: Pranab Mukherjee

Former president Pranab Mukherjee attended Samruddha Bharat Convention in the national capital yesterday. While addressing a gathering there, he attacked on those who criticise Congress rule of 50-55 years and said that the criticisers have forget that from where Congress had begun and where they had left. He also said that if Indian economy is to be built to US$5 Trillion, it will be possible because Congress had left strong foundation of US$1.8 Trillion from almost zero. He said, "Those who criticise Congress rule of 50-55 years, they forget that from where we began and where we left. If Indian economy is to be built to US$5 Trillion, we left a strong foundation of US$1.8 Trillion from almost zero". He further added, "Finance Minister, while presenting the budget, had said that by 2024 India's economy will reach US$5 Tn. It isn't coming out of heaven. There's a solid foundation and the foundation has been built not by Britishers but by Indians after Independence."