India will become one of top three economic superpowers under the leadership of PM Modi: CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Meerut, who is traveling across the country seeking support for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While addressing the gathering, Yogi said, "India had no space in world because of the inaction and corruption of earlier governments. India will become one of the top three economic superpowers under the leadership of honourable Prime Minister.