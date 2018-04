Actress Mallika Sherawat has expressed her displeasure over increasing number of rape cases in India. She has said that from the land of Mahatma Gandhi, the country had become a land of gang rapists. Mallika was interacting with the media at the special screening of "Daas Dev" on Wednesday. President Ram Nath Kovind on April 22 approved an ordinance to provide death penalty for those convicted of raping girls younger than 12 years.