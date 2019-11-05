India has become 3rd biggest successful startup ecosystem in world: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 05 inaugurated fifth Indian International Science Festival in Kolkata through video conference. While addressing, he said that today, India has become third biggest successful startup ecosystem in the world. Thousands of startups have been supported through various policies and financial aids by the government and because of these efforts India has jumped from 81st rank to 52nd rank in Global Innovation Index 2019 in past three years.