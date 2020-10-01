India became ‘food-deficit’ when people in power tried to run nation on British mindset: Jal Shakti Minister

New Delhi, Oct 01 (ANI): While addressing at an event in the national capital on September 30, the Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke in support of farm bills. Shekhawat said, “Even after India attained freedom, the minds of people who were in power remained colonized.” “They tried to run the country on basis of British mindset, as a result, we became a 'food-deficit' country,” he added.