India became first Asian country to host Federation International De Volleyball

India became the 50th and first-ever Asian country to host Federation International De Volleyball (FIVB). It is a Beach Volleyball World Tour that will be held at Ramakrishna Beach (RK Beach), Visakhapatnam from February 28 to March 3. 56 leading teams will participate in the event out of which around 24 would be Men Teams and 15 would be Women Teams. The city has hosted several national and international sporting events earlier owing to its prerequisite facilities and modern infrastructure.