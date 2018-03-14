India beats Bangladesh to enter Nidahas Trophy final, Sundar clinches 3 wickets
India on Wednesday defeated Bangladesh in Colombo by 17 runs to seal the place in the final match of the tri-series. Indian rookie spinner Washington Sundar surprised Bangladesh by clinching three wickets and keeping the economy under six runs per over. Sundar said that it was an amazing match for him and he is confident that team will win the finals. Skipper Rohit Sharma played an impressive knock of 89 runs in 61 balls.