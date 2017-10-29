India beat New Zealand by six runs, clinch ODI series

Kanpur, Oct 29 (IANS) A brilliant all-round performance helped India beat New Zealand by six runs in the third and final One Day International (ODI) at the Green Park Stadium here on Sunday.

India have thus clinched the three match ODI series 2-1.

Chasing a daunting target of 338 runs, the Kiwis could only manage 331/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Colin Munro (75), skipper Kane Williamson (64) and Tom Latham (65) were the major contributors for New Zealand.

For India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets.

--IANS

