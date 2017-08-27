India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in 3rd ODI

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Aug 27 (IANS) Riding on opener Rohit Sharma's brilliant century, India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to seal the five match One-Day International (ODI) series 3-0 here on Sunday.

Apart from Rohit (122 not out), former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (61 not out) played a perfect support role at the other end after India's top order got exposed with the scoreboard reading 61 runs for four wickets down in 15.1 overs.

For Sri Lanka, spinner Akila Dananjaya scalped two wickets while pacers Lasith Malinga and Vishwa Fernando took one wicket each.

--IANS

gau/dg