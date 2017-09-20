India beat Palestine in U-16 World Cup qualifiers

Kathmandu, Sep 20 (IANS) India scored three goals in the second half to blank Palestine 3-0 in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-16 Championship 2018 Qualifiers at the Halchowk Stadium here on Wednesday.

Givson Singh Moirangthem opened the scoring off an impeccable free-kick in the 51st minute. It was followed by a strike from Bekey Oram in the 72nd minute. The last nail in the Palestine coffin was delivered by skipper Vikram Pratap in the 79th minute.

India came very close to drawing first blood in the eighth minute but Oram's shot whizzed past the crossbar.

In the 25th minute, Givson, who was operating as a free-player in the middle, cut in from the middle but Ricky John Shabong failed to deal with his cutting-edge.

Perhaps the biggest moment of the first-half for India came in the 28th minute when Harpreet Singh's volley ricocheted off the crossbar to leave the India dugout aghast.

Gurkirat Singh also tried his luck from 30 yards out but the Palestine goalkeeper collected it without any trouble.

Changing over, Givson stunned the Palestine goalkeeper in the 51st minute when his right-footed free-kick found the target leaving the custodian stranded at the other end.

Bekey converted a meticulous cross from Ricky to double the lead in the 72nd minute.

Indians sealed the match in the 79th minute when skipper Vikram blasted into the net to make it 3-0.

India next play Nepal at the same venue on Friday.

