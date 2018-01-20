India beat Pakistan in Blind Cricket World Cup final

Sharjah (UAE), Jan 20 (IANS) Defending champions India beat Pakistan by two wickets in the final of the 5th ODI Blind Cricket World Cup at the Sharjah Stadium here on Saturday.

Pakistan put up 307 for 8 in 40 overs. Badar Muni scored 57 in 61 balls. Risayat Khan's 48 in 38 balls and skipper Nisar Ali quick 47 were the highlights of Pakistan innings. Deepak Malik and Rambir took two wickets each and Sunil Ramesh took one.

During the chase, Sunil Ramesh's scintillating 93 runs in 67 balls and skipper Ajay Reddy's 62 in 60 balls guided India to win with a over to spare.

Prakash and Venkatesh opened in grand style and gave India a flying start. They managed the scoring rate at 10 per over. Venkatesh scored 35 in 32 balls, while Prakash scored 44 in 42 balls.

--IANS

pur/dg