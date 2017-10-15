India beat Pakistan by 3-1 in Pool A match of Asia Cup Hockey

India defeated Pakistan by 3-1 in the Pool A match of Asia Cup Hockey 2017 in Bangladesh's Dhaka. Chinglensana opened India's account in the first quarter of the game following which Ramandeep bettered India's advantage in the 43rd minute and just two minutes later, Harmanpreet added a third for India. With this victory, the Indian team finished the pool standing strong with 9 points. Meanwhile, Pakistan managed to advance to the 'Super 4s' stage with four points.