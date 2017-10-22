India Beat Malaysia 2-1 to Win Asia Cup 2017 Hockey Title

This is the third time that the Indian men’s team has lifted the Asia Cup title.

New Delhi: India beat Malaysia 2-1 in the final of the 2017 Asia Cup hockey tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sunday. This is the third time that the Indian men’s team has lifted the Asia Cup title. It is also the first time in 10 years that India have won the tournament, the last time they triumphed at home in Chennai in 2007.

Talking about the final match, India got into the lead in the third minute itself, courtesy a goal from Ramandeep Singh. It seemed that it was going to be another goal fest like India’s earlier match in the tournament against Malaysia but the first-time finalists were sharp in their defence as the second goal came only in the 29th minute from Lalit Upadhyay.

It was then only in the 50th minute that Malaysia cut back the lead. It was Shahril Saabah who was the only scorer for Malaysia in the match.

Remember earlier in the tournament, while India topped Group A, Malasyia were numero uno in Group B. The two teams were then placed with South Korea and Pakistan in the super 4s stage. India had then beaten Malaysia 6-2 in the super 4s stage.

Also on Sunday, we had a game for the third place. Pakistan triumphed 6-3 in that match.