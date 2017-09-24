India beat Australia to win series

Indore, Sep 24 (IANS) India rode on a strong batting performance to defeat Australia by five wickets in their third One-Day International (ODI) at the Holkar Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 294 runs, India crossed the line in 47.5 overs. India thus took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

With this win, India skipper Virat Kohli has equalled predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record run of nine ODI wins on the trot.

Dhoni's winning streak as captain stretched from February 2008 to January 2009. Kohli's winning run started on July 26 this year.

