Breda (Holland), June 24 (IANS) India defeated Argentina 2-1 to register their second consecutive victory at the Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Singh gave India the lead off a penalty corner in the 17th minute before Mandeep Singh (28th minute) doubled the advantage with a field goal.

Matias Paredes powered home a penalty in the 30th minute to reduce the margin for Argentina.

--IANS

ajb/bg