India to bat vs Australia in 4th ODI

Mohali, March 10 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the fourth One Day International match at the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra Stadium here on Sunday.

India made four changes to their playing XI. Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal came in for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia are playing with the same team.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

