India to bat against New Zealand in Womens World T20 opener

Guyana, Nov 9 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the opening game of the ICC Womens World Twenty20 here on Friday.

India are playing with four spinners and one medium pacer.

Teams:

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Anna Peterson, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite(c), Katey Martin(w), Maddy Green, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy.

--IANS

