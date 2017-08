India basketball captain Amritpal Singh signs for Sydney Kings in Australia's NBL

India captain Amritpal Singh has signed with the Sydney Kings to play in Australia's National Basketball League next season.

The 25-year-old Singh, a 2.12-meter (7-foot) center, is the first India-born player to play in the NBL. The Kings said on Wednesday that Singh will travel with the team to play the Utah Jazz in a pre-season game 3 October in Salt Lake City.

Born in a village of 2,000 people in the Punjab region of northern India, Singh didn't take up basketball until he was 19. He formerly played for the Pune Peshwas in the Indian Basketball League.

Singh came to the Kings' attention at the NBL Draft Combine in April. He played for a Kings invitational team at the recent Atlas Challenge in China, averaging 17 points and 16 rebounds. View More