India banned 'Sikhs for Justice' under unlawful activities prevention act: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday informed about India banned Sikh fundamentalist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice.' He said that Ministry of Home Affairs has issued notification in the same, stating that the Sikhs for Justice has been banned under unlawful activities prevention act. Kumar added that Sikhs for Justice is a fringe group, involved in anti-Indian subversive activities in Punjab. They have supported violent form of Naxalism in Punjab.