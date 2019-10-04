India, Bangladesh ties will reach new heights: PM Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is in New Delhi on official state visit, expressed confidence that in coming years, India-Bangladesh relations will reach new heights. While speaking at the world economic forum, PM Sheikh Hasina said, "We (India and Bangladesh) are confident that in the coming years, we will further lift our relation to new heights. I extend my sincere thanks to the Indian government for making this opportunity for interaction."