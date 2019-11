Indian and Bangladesh cricket teams on November 19 arrived at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. 'Men in blue' are ready to face the 'Bangla Tigers' in 1st ever Test in day-night format. India defeated Bangladesh in the first Test handsomely by an innings and 130 runs. Pink ball will be used instead of red. 2nd match will commence on November 22.