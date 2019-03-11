India, Bangladesh jointly inaugurate 4 projects

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Monday jointly inaugurated four projects, via video conferencing, in the areas of transport, health and education.

Both leaders unveiled "e-plaques" for the supply of buses and trucks, inaugurated 36 community clinics, 11 water treatment plants and the extension of the National Knowledge Network to Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi noted that this was his sixth video conference with Hasina and that these projects were directly linked to the lives of the common people.

He said that Prime Minister Hasina's vision is the biggest inspiration for stronger connectivity between India and Bangladesh.

"The National Knowledge Network will connect scholars and research institutes in Bangladesh to India and the world. The buses and trucks would assist the efforts towards affordable public transportation, water treatment plants will help supply clean water, and community clinics will benefit about two lakh people in Bangladesh," Modi said.

He said these projects showed that India-Bangladesh relations are playing a key role in improving the quality of life of the people.

Modi appreciated and reiterated India's support for the ambitious development targets set by Hasina for Bangladesh.

He expressed confidence that bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh would continue to grow even further.

