As Bangladesh Races Ahead, India Will Take ‘Years To Recover’ From Economic Contraction

When the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) biannual World Economic Outlook report was published last week, Shamsul Alam, a senior member of the Bangladesh Planning Commission, was busy overlooking the progress of an important irrigation project a few hours drive from his office in Dhaka.

“It is risky to travel during the pandemic but I had to come here [personally] because it is important to monitor it at this time. There has been a lot of rainfall this year,” Alam told HuffPost India over a phone call, referring to Teesta Barrage, the largest irrigation project in Bangladesh.

In its report, the IMF had projected that Bangladesh’s real per capita GDP would surpass India’s this year, and India’s economy would contract by over 10%, the sharpest slide among all emerging economies. On the contrary, the Fund said Bangladesh would grow its economy by 4% in the same time, becoming one of only a handful of countries globally to avoid a contraction.

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fired a salvo at the Narendra Modi government over Bangladesh closing in on India in terms of per capita GDP and criticised its handling of the economy, many economists quickly pointed out an anomaly in IMF’s projection. Former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian said that GDP per capita is only an estimate for one indicator of the average standard of welfare in a country and on “more appropriate” economic metrics such as GDP at constant, purchasing power parity (PPP) exchange rates, “India has not been surpassed and, according to IMF, unlikely to be in near future.”

Alam, who is the longest serving member of Bangladesh’s planning commission and one of the early architects of the country’s development policymaking under prime minister Sheikh Hasina, said he isn’t reading too much in the numbers projecting Bangladesh to be surpassing India. “It is all right,” he said, but pointed...

