India bags 4 more medals in 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) [India], September 24 (ANI): India grabbed the 11th spot in the 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan after winning four more medals on Saturday.

India's medal tally now stands at 5 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze. Sajan Prakash of India finished second with a silver medal in the Men's 100-metre butterfly event.

Divya Gurling Shilwant and Pratiksha Chandrakant Parhar managed to win a bronze medal each in women's Alysh classic in 70 kg and 75 kg categories in the Belt Wrestling Discipline.

Wrestler Keduovilie Zumu from Nagaland won the Bronze medal in Kazakh Kuresh style belt wrestling in 90 kg weight category.

Meanwhile, Saurav Kothari continues his race for the gold medal after winning his semifinal contest in men's billiards singles against Thailand's Thawat Sujaritthurakaran. (ANI)