India should avoid abuse of trade remedy measures: China

Beijing, Aug 24 (IANS) China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that India should follow World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules and avoid abusing trade remedy measures.

"India has always been an active user of anti-dumping measures as a member of the WTO," spokesperson Gao Feng was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Since 1994, India has launched 212 anti-dumping investigations against Chinese products, with 13 investigations launched this year. India currently has 93 anti-dumping measures against China, according to Gao.

"China is highly concerned with India's trend of frequent investigations and asks India to use trade remedy measures in a prudent and restrained manner," Gao said.

China will safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and support their efforts to respond to the cases, he added.

"As BRICS nations and large developing countries, China and India should work together in championing the free and open multilateral trade mechanism," said Gao.

China was willing to make joint efforts with India to build a platform for industrial dialogues and negotiations to resolve trade frictions and achieve mutually beneficial results, Gao said.

