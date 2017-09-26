India-Australia ODI series: Team Australia sweats it off in ground
Australian Cricket Team hit the ground to practice ahead of the fourth ODI in Bengaluru. Led by Captain Steve Smith, the Kangaroos were seen having a rigorous practice session on Tuesday ahead of their upcoming ODI in five match-ODI series against India on Thursday. While both teams are toiling hard to beat each-other, rain might interrupt the 4th ODI between India and Australia. Many parts of Bengaluru had witnessed heavy rain, which will continue in next 24 to 48 hours. India is already a clear winner with a lead of 3-0 after its glittering victory in third ODI in Indore on Sunday.