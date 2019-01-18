India-Australia: Justin Langer in awe of MS Dhoni

In a press conference held in Melbourne, Australian Coach, Justin Langer praised MS Dhoni's effort for getting the job done for India today in the final ODI. India has won the ODI series by 2-1. Langer also lauded Indian team as they were pretty good in Test series as well as the ODI series. MS Dhoni was declared as the Man of the Series. He scored half-centuries in all the three ODI's. He now has 70 ODI fifties and is the 4th Indian to score 1000 ODI runs in Australia. Yuzvendra Chahal won Man of the match award for his match winning figures of 6 for 42.