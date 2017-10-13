India, Australia 3rd T20I match called off

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) The third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) match between India and Australia was called off due to the poor condition of the outfield of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday.

The three-match series was tied at 1-1. The first match was won by India by nine wickets via (D/L method) and second match was won by Australia by eight wickets.

"Match abandoned. A sodden outfield the culprit, with the series finishing as a 1-1 tie. #INDvAUS," Cricket Australia said in a tweet.

--IANS

